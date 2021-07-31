Turkey - Forest Fires (Turkey Disaster and Emergency Management - AFAD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2021)

Between 28-30 July 2021, a total of 85 forest fires occurred along the Aegean and Mediteranean coastal regions, 74 of which have been controlled.

Efforts to control 11 fires were ongoing in 5 cities (Antalya, Mugla, Mersin, Adana, Osmaniye).

6 aircraft, 42 helicopters, 660 water tankers, 65 vehicles and approximately 4,400 personnel are responding the ongoing forest fires.

Many houses, workplaces, barns, agricultural lands, greenhouses, and vehicles have been also damaged.

Response efforts to overcome the fires are continuing unterruptedly.