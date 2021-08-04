Turkey forest fires situation report: Manavgat (03 August 2021)

Forest Fires in Turkey

Forest fires have been active in the Southern coast of Turkey since 28 July 2021. The death toll from the fires is officially reported as eight people killed in a total of 156 wildfires that have erupted in the last week.

Most of these fires have been contained, as reported by the Turkish authorities although fires are still blazing in Manavgat of Antalya as well as in Marmaris and Milas of Muğla.

Thousands of people in many villages, residential areas and hotels have been evacuated. Many fields and animals in the mountain villages have been affected.

Forest Fires in Manavgat

According to a declaration on 28 July 2021 by AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkey), the initial fires broke out at Yeniköy area of Manavgat district of Antalya province in Southern Turkey.

Declarations that followed noted break-out of fires in a total of 4 areas. The second area where fire broke out was Sarılar, while the third was Dam Area and the fourth was Gebece.11 A total of 13 neighborhoods (Seki,

Kalemler, Dikmen, Bucakşeyhler, Oymapınar, Tilkiler, Evrenleryavşı, Saraçlı, Aşağıışıklar, Hocalı, Gebece,

Hocalar, and Çardak) were affected intensively and were evacuated. 22 neighborhoods (Evrenseki, Çolaklı,

Gündoğdu, Yavrudoğan, Çeltikçi, Ulukapı, Uzunkale, Taşkesiği, Güzelyalı, Belenobası, Hacıali, Karaöz, Sülek,

Salkımevler, Demirciler, Karavca, Çayyazı, Yukarıışıklar, Yeniköy, Sarılar, Yaylaalan, and Şişeler) were partially affected. The total number of neighborhoods that were affected was 35. According to initial information received from local authorities, the total number of households that were affected from the fire was 200. Initial information received from SAKOM declared 3 people dead and according to statements given to the press on August 1st, 2021, the number of casualties rose to 7. In addition, according to initial detection of AFAD in its report dated July 30th, 2021, 320 cattle, 3000 small cattle, 22 banana greenhouses, 15 vegetable greenhouses, 360 bee hives, and 1.500 hectares of agricultural areas were damaged. 22 Additionally, damage assessment studies by District Directorate of Agriculture were continuing as of August 1st, 2021. Result of this study is expected to provide a clearer outlook on damage the fire caused on livelihood.

Field Assessment

Support to Life conducted a field assessment in Manavgat on July 31st and August 1st. During the assessment, contacts were made with AFAD, District Directorate of Agriculture, Manavgat Municipality Coordination Center,

Scouting and Guiding Federation of Turkey, and Ahbap Platform volunteers, which were coordinating distribution of materials at AFAD Coordination Center warehouse. Additionally, field visit were conducted to Dikmen neighborhood, which was affected from the fire, and an in-person meeting was organized the neighborhood Mukhtar. Phone calls were made to with Mukhtars of 21 neighborhoods that were declared to be severally and partially affected from the fire by AFAD (Dikmen, Tilkiler, Çardak, Aşağıışıklar, Hocalı,

Evrenseki, Kalemler, Gebece, Hocalar, Sarılar, Çolaklı, Gündoğdu, Yavrudoğan, Çeltikçi, Şişeler, Yeniköy,

Yukarıışıklar, Çayyazı, Salkım Evler, Uzunkale, and Sülek). As the fire continued in Hocalar, Gebece, and Çardak villages, detailed calls could not be made. Governor of Kalemler village was hurt in the fire and he could not be reached. During phone calls it was learned that a total of 180 households were affected by the fire. According to local authorities, the number of total households that were affected was around 200.

During discussions with the above-mentioned stakeholders and field visits, it was observed that immediate basic needs detailed by sectors below were met, in-kind aid sent to the area exceeded the needs, and other immediate needs were limited. Other than the immediate needs, a potential area of intervention for the upcoming period is identified as provision of non-food items (furniture) for families returning to their homes after fire is completely extinguished. In addition, it is observed that medium and long-term support could be needed to repair damage in agriculture and husbandry infrastructure, which are the main sources of livelihood for the affected population.

On July 31st, 2021 the Turkish Presidency declared areas affected as disaster zones. Public assistance to damaged areas will be followed, and additional aid provision could be needed to fulfill potential gaps.