Turkey
Turkey - Forest fire (AFAD, EFFIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2021)
- A forest fire broke out in Manavgat District (Antalya Province, southern Turkey) on the night of 28 July burning approximately 1,500 hectares.
- According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), 51 are affected and a number of houses were evacuated. Many houses, workplaces, barns, agricultural lands, greenhouses, and vehicles were also damaged.
- 960 firefighting personnel and 30 water supply vehicles are battling the ongoing fire.
- The fire danger risk is expected to remain high to extreme over the Antalya Province over the coming days.