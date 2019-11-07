Turkey: Food Security and Agriculture Sector (Jan - Sept 2019)

Narrative

During the period July to September 2019, the Food Security and Agriculture (FSA) sector partners continued to address food and agriculture needs amongst refugees through relevant interventions in South-East and West regions of Turkey. Consequently, the FSA sector partners have supported 377 individuals with Nutrition Education and Training (NET) program, as well as 500 individuals have access to food and agricultural income-generation activities.

In light of the above, the year-to-date numbers of beneficiaries that have been supported by the FSA Sector partners reached 7,770 individuals from the Syrians under temporary protection and host community members nearly half of which are women. Of these, 3,354 individuals have been supported by income generation activities and short-term employment opportunities (cash for work) in the food and agriculture sectors. In addition, 2,847 individuals have been benefitted from skills training activities on good food and nutrition practices.

A series of capacity-building activities were organized for the sector members within the reporting period. As an example, the food and agriculture business entrepreneurship and workshops were arranged for FSA actors in collaboration with relevant national and local authorities. Additionally, the field consultation workshop was conducted in September with an objective to update/formulate outputs, activities and indicators for the current FSA sector strategy, which helped in building a robust strategy for the FSA sector under the 3RP 2020-2021. Consequently, the Food Security and Agriculture Sector Strategy for 2020-21 includes five inter-linked components:

• Self-reliant food security, which will focus on preventing SuTPs and host communities from resorting to negative food-based coping strategies.

• Promote agricultural development for economic growth and employment generation. This will have a crucial role in building resilience of SuTPs and vulnerable host communities and reduce dependency on aid in line with national development plans.

• Invest in human capital through strengthening the capacity development of national and sub-national partners in the food and agriculture sectors;

• Restore and protect the environment and natural resources as well as promote green livelihoods to mitigate any potential negative impact on the local ecosystem, including on water and air quality, deforestation and misuse of land resources management.

• Carve the role of the private sector and attract more development actors for the food and agriculture sectors, in order to enhance access to marketable skills, jobs, and economic opportunities.