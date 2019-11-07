07 Nov 2019

Turkey: Food Security and Agriculture Sector (Jan - Sept 2019)

Infographic
from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 01 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.21 MB)

Narrative

During the period July to September 2019, the Food Security and Agriculture (FSA) sector partners continued to address food and agriculture needs amongst refugees through relevant interventions in South-East and West regions of Turkey. Consequently, the FSA sector partners have supported 377 individuals with Nutrition Education and Training (NET) program, as well as 500 individuals have access to food and agricultural income-generation activities.

In light of the above, the year-to-date numbers of beneficiaries that have been supported by the FSA Sector partners reached 7,770 individuals from the Syrians under temporary protection and host community members nearly half of which are women. Of these, 3,354 individuals have been supported by income generation activities and short-term employment opportunities (cash for work) in the food and agriculture sectors. In addition, 2,847 individuals have been benefitted from skills training activities on good food and nutrition practices.

A series of capacity-building activities were organized for the sector members within the reporting period. As an example, the food and agriculture business entrepreneurship and workshops were arranged for FSA actors in collaboration with relevant national and local authorities. Additionally, the field consultation workshop was conducted in September with an objective to update/formulate outputs, activities and indicators for the current FSA sector strategy, which helped in building a robust strategy for the FSA sector under the 3RP 2020-2021. Consequently, the Food Security and Agriculture Sector Strategy for 2020-21 includes five inter-linked components:

• Self-reliant food security, which will focus on preventing SuTPs and host communities from resorting to negative food-based coping strategies.

• Promote agricultural development for economic growth and employment generation. This will have a crucial role in building resilience of SuTPs and vulnerable host communities and reduce dependency on aid in line with national development plans.

• Invest in human capital through strengthening the capacity development of national and sub-national partners in the food and agriculture sectors;

• Restore and protect the environment and natural resources as well as promote green livelihoods to mitigate any potential negative impact on the local ecosystem, including on water and air quality, deforestation and misuse of land resources management.

• Carve the role of the private sector and attract more development actors for the food and agriculture sectors, in order to enhance access to marketable skills, jobs, and economic opportunities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.