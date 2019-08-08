Turkey: Food Security and Agriculture Sector (Jan - June 2019)

NARRATIVE

During the period January to June 2019, Food Security and Agriculture (FSA) sector partners continued to address food and agriculture needs amongst refugees through relevant interventions in South-East and West region of Turkey. Consequently, FSA sector partners have supported 5,237 individuals from the Syrians under temporary protection and host community members.

Of these, 1,340 individuals have been supported by income generation activities and short-term employment opportunities (cash for work) in agriculture sector. In addition, 3,747 individuals have been benefitted from skills training activities on good food and nutrition practices.

During the reporting period, a series of meetings, field visit and workshops with various stakeholders were conducted in order to improve the effectiveness of food security and agriculture interventions, boost the capacities of the government and the humanitarian community, and strengthen the operational coordination of relief and recovery responses.

The FSA Sector collects (age- and sex-disaggregated) data from all stakeholders, which has enabled a harmonized response, helped identify gaps and enhanced discussions on sustainable ways to address the Syrians under temporary protection and hosting communities needs in the country effectively.

Challenges faced during the reporting period

• Funding constraints to food and agriculture projects persist. FSA sector agencies have received only 10 % of the total appeal in both Refugee and Resilience components.

• ActivityInfo reporting has been a challenge as partners do not report on time because of funding matters or limited implementation.

• Difficulty of access to agricultural land, resources, and materials/ equipment.

• Travel authorization issues for agricultural workers among the Syrians under temporary protection.

Gaps and key priorities foreseen in the next quarter

Gaps

• Lack of the larger agriculture investments and agriculture-related infrastructure needed for sustainability; these require long-term funding.

• Lack of comprehensive needs assessments in the agriculture sector.

Priorities

• The Food Security and Agriculture sector will continue advocating the needs of Syrians under temporary protection and vulnerable host communities aiming to secure sufficient fund to support the progress toward self-reliance.

• Explore options for greater flexibility in addressing some barrier to employment, such as greater movement for Syrians under temporary protection working in the agricultural sector • Assess labour market and value chains to identify sectors with high employment and growth potential.

• Strengthen the role of the private sector with regards to investing in agriculture and enhancing employability for both Syrians under temporary protection and host communities.