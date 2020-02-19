Turkey: Food Security and Agriculture Sector (Jan - Dec 2019)

In 2019, Food Security and Agriculture sector partners supported 9,421 Syrians under Temporary Protection (SuTPs) and host community members, nearly half of them were women. Out of these, 4,030 individuals were supported through income generation activities and short-term employment opportunities (cash for work) in the food and agriculture sectors giving them opportunity to build their skill sets and improve their livelihood status.

The majority of this support was provided in the Southeast provinces that host the largest concentration of Syrians under Temporary Protection (SuTPs) and have the highest agriculture market needs. Such assistance has incorporated support for host communities in order to foster social cohesion and harmonization.

In order to improve nutrition as well as to prevent chronic diseases, sector partners supported 50 trainings on nutrition to improve the understanding of the fundamentals of nutrition and healthy dietary practices.

During 2019, responding to the high demand for agricultural labour, sector partners supported vocational training on most needed marketable agricultural skills to create sustainable livelihoods for most vulnerable groups. To enhance employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, partners organized awareness sessions on the regulations for work permit exemptions, as well as job fair events aimed at linking qualified Syrian refugees and vulnerable host communities with potential employees. A series of capacity-building activities were also organized for the sector members, such as Food and Agriculture Business Entrepreneurship workshops in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Small and Medium Industry Development Organization (KOSGEB) national and local authorities.

However, the availability of limited funding for the activities under agriculture and resilience (only 15% of funding requested was actually received) impacted on the sector’s efforts to achieve its targets for agricultural livelihoods in 2019. Difficulty of access to agricultural land, resources, and materials/ equipment, and restriction on SuTP agricultural workers to move freely between province,lack of needs assesment in the agriculture sector were among the main challenges in the sector.