Turkey

Turkey - Floods (MGM, Anadolu Agency, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall has been reported across parts of Turkey, including Ankara Capital City, resulting in floods and leading to casualties.
  • According to media, one person died and three others were injured in Budur Province (south-western Turkey). In Ankara, about 11 people were injured, while rescue teams assisted more than 100 individuals who were stranded due to floods. A number of buildings and road sections across Ankara have been damaged by flood waters.
  • Light to locally moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast on 9 June over central and northern Turkey (including Ankara), and on 10 June over northern Turkey.

