Turkey - Floods (MGM, Anadolu Agency, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been reported across parts of Turkey, including Ankara Capital City, resulting in floods and leading to casualties.
According to media, one person died and three others were injured in Budur Province (south-western Turkey). In Ankara, about 11 people were injured, while rescue teams assisted more than 100 individuals who were stranded due to floods. A number of buildings and road sections across Ankara have been damaged by flood waters.
Light to locally moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast on 9 June over central and northern Turkey (including Ankara), and on 10 June over northern Turkey.