Turkey - Floods (MGM, AFAD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2020)

Since 21 June, heavy rain has been affecting several Districts of Bursa province (north-west Turkey) causing floods and flash floods and leading to fatalities and damage. The most affected Districts are Kestel, Orhangazi, Yenisehir, Iznik and Gürsu. According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), 5 people died in Kestel District, and one person is still missing. Widespread damage to crops, roads and infrastructure has been reported across the aforementioned Districts. The authorities deployed 200 search and rescue personnel and provided help for those affected. On 23-24 June, heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast over Bursa Province.