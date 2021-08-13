Turkey
Turkey - Floods and landslides, update (AFAD, Turkish Meteorological Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2021)
- Heavy rainfall continues to affect northern Turkey (in particular Bartin, Kastamonu, and Sinop Provinces, all across western Black Sea Region) since 10 August, causing floods, flash floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in more casualties and widespread damage.
- The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reports, as of 13 August, 27 fatalities, 25 across Kastamonu Province and two in Sinop Province. The same source reports one person still missing in Bartin Province. In addition, over 1,800 people were evacuated (1,025 in Kastamonu, 472 in Sinop and 341 in Bartin), with several relocated to temporary emergency shelters and student dormitories.
- More than 1,500 personnel, 10 helicopters and more than 250 vehicles are involved in the response and search and rescue efforts.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the Black Sea Region.