Turkey
Turkey - Floods and landslides (Turkish Meteorological Service, Floodlist, CatNat, media, Turkish Ministry of Health, Turkey Disaster and Emergency Management - AFAD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2021)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting the western Black Sea region in Turkey (in particular Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop, and Karabuk Provinces) since 10 August, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
According to the latest data, 6 people lost their lives, one person is missing and 146 people are injured.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy and locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over the Black Sea Region.