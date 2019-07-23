23 Jul 2019

Turkey - Flood (AFAD, MGM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original

  • Floods and landslides occurred in many districts in Düzce Province (north-western Turkey) on 17-18 July 2019, leading to several fatalities.

  • As of 23 July, media confirm three fatalities, while four people are still missing in Esmahanim village (Akçakoca District). Search and rescue operations assisted at least 220 people to safer areas. 13 buildings have been damaged by heavy rain. A warning for an epidemic outbreak due to contaminated waters has been issued for the affected districts.

  • Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over Düzce Province on 23-24 July.

