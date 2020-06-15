Turkey

Turkey - Flash floods (WMO, MGM, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2020)

Heavy rain affected the central Anatolia region (particularly the area of the capital Ankara) on 11-12 June, triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 15 June, one fatality, around 250 damaged houses, and a number of flooded roads across the city.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over central Anatolia, including over the already affected area.

