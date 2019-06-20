Turkey - Flash floods (MGM, NOAA, Copernicus EMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2019)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting north-east Turkey (particularly Trabzon Province) in recent days. On 18 June, flash floods and debris flow caused a pipeline of a hydroelectric plant to break causing additional local flooding. Seven fatalities have been reported, three people are missing and three injured. 70 people were evacuated and 4 buildings severely damaged in the Arakli District (Trabzon Province). The European Commission's Copernicus satelite mapping service was activated on 19 June for the affected area. Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over north-east Turkey.