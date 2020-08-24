Turkey
Turkey - Flash Floods (AFAD, MGM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2020)
- Flash floods triggered by heavy rain affected Giresun Province (East Black Sea Region, northern Turkey) leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, 6 people have died and 9 are missing. At least 65 villages across the province have been cut off, 70 were without electricity, 17 buildings have been destroyed and 360 damaged. Assessments are still ongoing.
- Better weather conditions are expected over the coming days.