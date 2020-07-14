Turkey - Flash floods (AFAD, MGM, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2020)

On 12 July, flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall occurred across Artvin Province (north-east Turkey), resulting in fatalities and damage.

4 people died and one injured person was rescued, the rescue operations had been concluded. Flood water damaged the contruction site of Yusulefi Dam, as well as parts of the Artvin-Yusufeli and Yusufeli-Erzurum highways.

Rain with thunderstorms are forecast over Artvin on 14-15 July.