Turkey ends rescue efforts after earthquake toll reaches 41

by Reuters

Monday, 27 January 2020 14:40 GMT

Authorities have warned residents not to enter damaged buildings because of the danger of collapse and further aftershocks

By Umit Bektas

ELAZIG, Turkey, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkey called off rescue operations on Monday in eastern areas hit by Friday's earthquake after emergency workers recovered the body of a final person they were searching for in a collapsed building, bringing the death toll to 41, authorities said.

The magnitude 6.8 quake caused 37 deaths in Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of Ankara, and four in neighbouring Malatya. More than 1,600 others were hurt, including 86 still being treated in hospitals, though none were in serious condition, the government said.

Read the full story on Thomson Reuters Foundation