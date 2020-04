WASHINGTON, April 24, 2020 - The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Turkey Emergency Covid-19 Health Project

IBRD Loan: $ 100 Million

Term: Maturity = 10.5 years, Grace = 5 years

Project ID: P173988

Project Description: The Project development objective is to prevent, detect, and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 in Turkey.