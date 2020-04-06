Turkey Education Sector Dashboard | Q4 January - December 2019, Inter-Agency Coordination

SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

The Ministry of National Education (MoNE) reports that for the end of 2019, 684,728 Syrian children under temporary protection were enrolled into formal education programmes. This corresponds to 63.23% of the 1,082,172 school-aged Syrian population under temporary protection (UTP). Of children who are enrolled informal education, 96.3% are enrolled in Turkish public schools (633,271 students) and open schools (25,278 students) and 3.7% in Temporary Education Centres. Enrolment rates per level are 27.19% for pre-school, 89.27% for primary, 70.50% for lowersecondary, and 32.88% for upper secondary levels. However, approximately 36.7% of school-aged children still remain out of school.

A total of 35.512 (26,532 girls and 27,233 boys) children benefitted from school, home and community based ECE services. Enrolment in non-formal education opportunities such as the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) continues to grow with a total of 11,836 (5,568 girls and 6,268boys) of children and adolescents benefitting from the programme. The Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) program reached a total of 562,016 (280,112 girls and 281,904 boys) children bythe end of 2019, including a total of 2,468 (1,145 girls and 1,323 boys) ALP students.

As of the end of 2019, a total of 12,245 (6,521 women and 5,724 men) Syrian Volunteer Education Personnel benefited from the incentive program. In addition, in 2019, a total of 25,479 teachers were trained on subject like counselling and special education (CSE) services, Turkish as a second language and PSS.

During the last quarter of 2019, there was a focus on the 2020 - 2021 3RP preparation by the Education Sector, in close coordination with governmental partners. Before the finalization of the 2020 - 2021 3RP Sector Strategy, and in order to have a increased participation and inclusiveness throughout the process, 2 brainstorming sessions in Gaziantep and Istanbul, 3 consultative meetings in Gaziantep, Izmir and Istanbul, and 1 consultative meeting for higher education in Ankara were organized. Asa result, 17 institutions appealed to the 2020-2021 3RP.

According to the Council for Higher Education (YOK), university enrollments for 2018-2019 academic year was announced as 27,034 as of April 2019. Through the end of the year, this number has been updated and has exceeded 33,000. This increased the refugee university enrollment rate from % 3 to % 6 in Turkey.

The overall enrolment trends in higher education shows that the enrolment rate of Turkish male students is 52% and Turkish female students is 48%. For Syrians, the difference between male and female enrolment rates are significantly; 63% for males and 37% for females. More effort needed for gender equality in higher education.