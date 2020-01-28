Turkey - Earthquake update (GDACS, AFAD, Copernicus EMS, MGM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2020)

The number of fatalities in Elazig and Malatya provinces (central-eastern Turkey) has increased to 41, after the earthquake of 6.7M occurred in Sivrice District on 24 January.

Search and rescue operations have ended. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reports that the number of damaged buildings has increased to 11,032, of which 274 are destroyed.

The EU's Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area on 24 January after the request from AFAD, and 14 grading maps have been produced.