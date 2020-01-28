28 Jan 2020

Turkey - Earthquake update (GDACS, AFAD, Copernicus EMS, MGM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Jan 2020

  • The number of fatalities in Elazig and Malatya provinces (central-eastern Turkey) has increased to 41, after the earthquake of 6.7M occurred in Sivrice District on 24 January.

  • Search and rescue operations have ended. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reports that the number of damaged buildings has increased to 11,032, of which 274 are destroyed.

  • The EU's Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area on 24 January after the request from AFAD, and 14 grading maps have been produced.

  • Cold temperatures, moderate rain and snow are forecast over Elazig and Malatya on 28-29 January.

