Turkey - Earthquake Update (AFAD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 November 2020)

On Friday 30 October, 2020, at 14:51 (UTC +3), an earthquake of 7.0 M at a deph of 21 km ocurred in the Aegan Sea at Seferhisar District. 786 aftershocks occurred following the earthquake, with 40 of them being over a magnitude of 4. The earthquake was felt throughout the Aegan region. Search and rescue teams are continuing their operations in Izmir Bornova, Bayrakli and Karsiyaka.