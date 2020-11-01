Turkey
Turkey - Earthquake Update (AFAD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 November 2020)
On Friday 30 October, 2020, at 14:51 (UTC +3), an earthquake of 7.0 M at a deph of 21 km ocurred in the Aegan Sea at Seferhisar District. 786 aftershocks occurred following the earthquake, with 40 of them being over a magnitude of 4. The earthquake was felt throughout the Aegan region. Search and rescue teams are continuing their operations in Izmir Bornova, Bayrakli and Karsiyaka.
As of 05:00 AM (UTC +3), 41 people have died and 896 have been injured as a result of the earthquake. The earthquake is being handled by Turkey on a national level, utilising its national capabilities.
Several maps have been produced following the activation (EMSR476) of the EU Copernicus Emergency Mapping Services.