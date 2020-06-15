Turkey - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Turkish State Meteorological Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2020)

An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in east Turkey on 14 June at 14.24 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 2 km south of Söbeçayir Town (Erzurum Province), and 4 km east of Yedisu Town (Bingöl Province).

Two significant aftershocks of 4.5 M have been recorded and more than 200 other were also recorded since yesterday. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 7,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

According to media reports, one person has died and 19 people have been injured. At least 10 houses and 2 observation towers have been damaged.

The authorities provided help for those affected and deployed 1,050 tents, a number of Turkish Red Crescent teams, 26 vehicles and 109 health and rescue personnel. According to Turkish authorities, a comprehensive assessment will be completed in 3 days.

On 15-16 June, drier conditions are expected over the affected area.