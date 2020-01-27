Turkey-Earthquake (GDACS, AFAD, Turkish Red Crescent Society, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 27 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Following the 6.8 M earthquake in Sivrice District (Elazig Province, eastern Turkey) on 24 January at 17.55 UTC, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reports 39 people dead (35 in Elazig, 4 in Malatya Province) and more than 1,600 injured. The Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation has confirmed 205 buildings have collapsed and another 3,047 are damaged.
- Search and recovery operations are ongoing at one site in Elazig city centre. Those affected by the earthquake have been sheltered in collective emergency centres and are being provided food and hygiene kits.
- 21 aftershocks of more than 4 M have been reported in the area. The EU's Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area on 24 January following a request from AFAD. So far, 9 grading maps have been produced in order to assess the damage.