25 Jan 2020

Turkey – Earthquake (ECHO, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jan 2020 View Original
  • A strong earthquake of 6.7 M at a depth of 10 km hit Eastern Turkey on 24 January at 17:55 UTC (20:55 local time). The epicentre was located 11 km NE of Doganyol. The closest city to the epicentre is Elazig with a population of approximately 600,000 people.
  • According to GDACS, 3,500 people have been exposed to severe shaking and 220,000 people have experienced more.
  • As of 25 January at 08:30 UTC, at least 20 fatalities, more than 900 injured and dozens of buildings collapsed have been reported. National Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams have been deployed to the affected area.
  • The EU’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated by the European Commission’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) upon the request of Turkey.

