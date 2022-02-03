Turkey E-Voucher Programme, September 2021

E-Voucher Assistance

With almost four million refugees - 3.6 of whom are Syrian - Turkey remains the country hosting the greatest number of refugees in the world. By Q3 2021, around 52,000 of the most vulnerable refugees are housed by the Government of Turkey (GoT) in camps across the southeast.

To help them meet their basic needs, WFP and its camp partner, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), provides refugees living in six camps with monthly assistance through the e-voucher programme that started in 2012 when, for the first time, WFP used e- voucher assistance from the onset of an emergency.

Under this programme, each household receives a card loaded with a monthly amount of TRY 120 (USD 14) per person, of which 80 percent is allocated for food. This amount is redeemable in participating markets inside the camps, giving beneficiaries choice and fostering independence to their lives. Since 2012, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries under this programme mounted to USD 241 million.

Objectives

WFP’s assistance to in-camp refugees aims to:

1. Ensure vulnerable refugees can consume enough food and have a diverse, healthy diet;

2. Reduce negative coping strategies such as skipping meals or sending children to work instead of school;

3. Enhance national crisis-response capacity.