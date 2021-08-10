Turkey: Cross-border Emergency Response Programme for Syria, Rapid Response Mechanism, 6 month review (Dec 2020 - June 2021)

INTRODUCTION

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) is IOM’s flagship instrument for delivering emergency shelter and non-food assistance to displaced populations in northwest Syria. Six months after the launch of the RRM in December 2020, the mechanism has reached over 180,000 people with 14,600 NFI kits, 9,200 tents, 10,690 cash transfers, 20,000 blankets and 11,200 tarpaulins in Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

The RRM is designed as a first line response to fill the gaps in the overall cluster response, and has responded to conflict-related displacements, flooding, wind and fire incidents, and emergency winterisation needs. The RRM uses a combination of cash and in-kind modalities.