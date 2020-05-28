Turkey - COVID-19 Infosheet (27 May 2020)

SAFETY MEASURES

• Inter-city bus travel is subject to permission.

• Citizens aged 65 and over and 20 or below as well as people who suffer from a chronic illnesses are restricted from leaving their homes and walking in public areas.

• All public business including cafes, gyms, cinemas, salons, and pubs are closed; restaurants are open for takeaway only. All nonessential meetings and trainings conducted by non-governmental organizations are cancelled until further notice.

• Land and sea borders are partially open only for commercial vehicles only.

• All international flights are suspended until June 10, while domestic flights are suspended until June 4.

• There is a nationwide ban on prayer gatherings until further notice.

• Using a face mask covering mouth and nose is mandatory for visits to markets, groceries, public transportation and in private vehicles carrying at least one passenger.

• All grocery stores provide service only between 09:00 and 21:00 local time.

• The sale of non-essential items such as clothing, toys, ornaments and other accessories is temporarily suspended.

• Maritime passenger service from Istanbul province to other cities is suspended during the present outbreak.

• Restrictions are in place for entry and exit by land, air and sea for 14 major provinces (shown in above map) and Zonguldak.