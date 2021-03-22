Turkey: Changing Lives through PEP Programme

Changing Lives through PEP Programme

Mayada, Salaheddin, Hadeel, Alwan, Mohamed, Hamibe… They are only a few among the millions of asylum seekers who had fled from the war that broke out in their country and come knocking on the door of Turkey, their neighboring country, to survive and to live in peace… Initially, they were desperately striving to find a bowl of warm soup and a roof over their heads, and later on, they were seeking a job to make a living for their families… And now, they are like an olive tree, which symbolizes fruitfulness, prosperity, and peace, trying to bloom while putting down roots in these lands where they took refuge in.

Ayşe, Muhammed, Kübra, Ercan, Aysel, Betül… They are also among the Turkish citizens who were unable to acquire a profession due to different reasons, but went through the same kind of struggles … A decent future that they all dreamed of has now become a reality thanks to the PEP- Promotion of Economic Prospects Programme. Launched in scope of the PEP Programme run by GIZ, which is financed by German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Project is being implemented in collaboration with the Republic of Turkey Ministry of National Education Directorate General of Life Long Learning (MoNE – DG LLL) Department of R&D and Projects, GIZ and Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (ASAM). Under the Project, implemented through a trilateral collaboration, 850 beneficiaries consisting of Turkish citizens and International Protection applicant or status holder asylum seekers and 804 Syrians under Temporary Protection embarked on a path towards re-writing their respective individual stories. With the Project aiming to ensure that women constitute a minimum of 30% of the total number of beneficiaries in order to support local economic development through encouraging women’s employment, 1654 individuals acquired new professions at 18 Public Education Centers located in the provinces of Adıyaman, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Istanbul, and Tekirdağ to get a start in their career. In scope of the Project, which is an example of strong collaboration, in addition to the stipend payments made for the purpose of expediting the beneficiaries’ access to labor market following the completion of the vocational training courses, collaboration has been established with public institutions and organizations, local authorities, and private sector representatives with the aim of ensuring employment of 10% of the Project beneficiaries.

Moreover, the beneficiaries’ capacities have been supported with social cohesion activities as well as seminars on a variety of subjects and thus further improved.

This book is a compilation of the success stories of 38 beneficiaries from among the Turkish citizens and Syrians under Temporary Protection. As for the remaining beneficiaries, whose stories we could not cover in this book but for whom we managed to be a start of a positive transformation in their lives, their stories will perhaps be the subject matter of a conversation among friends, a newspaper article or a television news. And regardless of what happens, they will continue to write their own stories …