Turkey: In-Camp Electronic Voucher Programme in Turkey Price Market Monitoring (PMM), On-Site Monitoring (OSM) and Post-Distribution Monitoring Report | Quarter 2: April – June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The average food basket cost in the contracted markets in camps is 160 TRY in June 2020.

• Lockdown due to pandemic deteriorated the purchasing power of the camp residents as they were unemployed.

• Purchase of hygiene items increased among the refugees; masks became an essential item of their expenditure.

• 30,000 WFP hygiene kits delivered to all camp residents in two rounds – April and June 2020.

• As a response to Covid-19 pandemic, WFP assisted the camp residents with 1000 TRY per household as a one-time only top-up in April 2020.

• The camp markets became the only source for shopping. They struggled to meet the demands particularly for fresh products in April, operated as usual in May or June.

• The migrants waiting at the European border were quarantined at the refugee camps due to pandemic, some decided to stay and registered in the camps.