Turkey Basic Needs Sector Dashboard | Q4 January - December 2019, Inter-Agency Coordination

During 2019, Basic Needs sector partners provided cash-based and in-kind assistance to over 2.1 million beneficiaries. Provision of monthly multipurpose unrestricted cash support remained the most significant activity in the sector in addressing the basic needs of beneficiaries and host communities. Compared with 2018, some activities such as core relief items and non-food items (NFI) distribution dropped due to a general shift of funding. By the end of 2019, in total 1.957.909 individuals were reached through both monthly and one-time cash support, exceeding the 2019 target by around 12 percent The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme supported 1.7 million refugees in meeting their daily basic needs through monthly, unrestricted, multipurpose cash. A total of 47.297 refugees were supported with one-time unrestricted multipurpose cash assistance to support their transitioning into urban communities from Temporary Accommodation Centres (TAC). Sector partners also reached 95.539 individuals in South East Turkey with both restricted and unrestricted cash-based intervention activities to support reducing the impact of increasing seasonal expenses.

2019 marked a significant achievement in the provision of food assistance to both beneficiaries in TACs and in urban areas, reaching a total of 145.304 individuals. More than 60 percent of the assistance was provided to beneficiaries in TACs while the remainder went to those in urban areas, including the host communities.

Although NH distribution activities decreased in 2019, strategic support to the most vulnerable persons continued. Gender-appropriate hygiene kits were distributed to 35.646 refugees, complemented by hygiene awareness sessions reaching 6.127 refugees.

Sector partners continued to provide shelter support to refugee and local community households. Shelter programmes in cities in the South East of Turkey reached a total of 12.130 individuals through upgrading buildings and enhancing public spaces. In addition, 1.929 individuals also benefited from household WASH rehabilitation. Sector partners continued their support to strengthening the municipal service delivery mechanisms throughout the year.