02 Sep 2019

Turkey Basic Needs Sector Dashboard | Q2 January - June 2019, Inter-Agency Coordination

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

Within the second quarter of 2019, the Basic Needs sector partners supported refugees through both monthly and one-time cash programs, shelter, hygiene kits, in-camp food assistance and camp to camp transfers. The sector has cumulatively reached 1.85 million refugees during this period, in addition to the ongoing support to municipalities aimed at strengthening their service delivery mechanisms.

The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) program supported over 1.6 million refugees in meeting their daily needs through monthly, unrestricted, multi-purpose cash. An additional 62983 individuals benefited other cash assistance programs, among which more than 31000 refugees benefitted from one-time relocation cash support in the first half of 2019. More than 1000 refugees were supported with camp to camp transfer in the process of closure and decongestion of TACs.

NFI distribution progressed in the second quarter with the distribution of gender-appropriate hygiene kits that reached a total of 13110 refugees. Hygiene kit distribution was complemented by hygiene awareness sessions, and reached 3717 refugees. The second quarter of 2019 also marked a significant geographical expansion in food assistance for TACs to reach three new camps Boynuyogun and Yayladagi in Hatay and Elbeyli in Kilis.
Basic needs partners working in South East cities implemented a total of 8315 shelter programs through upgrading buildings and enhancing public spaces. The number of refugees reached by WASH rehabilitation programs also increased to 1929.

Under the coordination of sector co-leads, cross-sectoral efforts are ongoing to establish / enhance efficient linkages between basic needs and livelihoods. Sector leads continue to provide coordination platforms for all relevant actors to share progress and to build on the joint efforts for promoting self-reliance refugees and reducing aid dependency.

