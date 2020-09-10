Turkey Basic Needs Sector Dashboard | Q2 Jan - Jun 2020, Inter-Agency Coordination

SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

In the second quarter of 2020, Basic Needs sector partners cumulatively reached 2.4 Million refugees through in-kind assistance and cash-based interventions. The pandemic, and confinement measuresto prevent spread of the virus resulted in decrease of access to livelihoods. Coupled with increasing costs of living, need for basic needs assistance to vulnerable households including cash, food, shelter, hygiene, medical supplies and sanitary items increased significantly.

Sector partners rapidly adopted their activities to the address these pressing needs, and Basic Needs assistance reached its targeted beneficiaries without interruption. Sector cumulatively reached to over 1.8 million refugees nation-wide through monthly and one-time cash-based assistance. The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme continued its support to refugees in meeting their daily needs through multi-purpose monthly cash assistance and reached 1.75 million individuals. In the second quarter of the year, 77 thousand individuals received one-time complementary cash assistance. This included the one-time cash assistance provided to over 55 thousand individuals residing in temporary accommodation centers (TACs).

Sector marked a significant increase in provision of gender-appropriate hygiene, dignity and sanitary items and through this modality partners reached over430 thousand individuals; which nearly quadru-pled the annual sector target. These distributions were complemented by hygiene awareness sessions reaching 24 thousand refugees. Partners continued providing food assistance in TACs and in urban context reaching over 145 thousand individuals combined. Over 60 thousand individuals residing in TACs received food assistance through the on-going program and a complementary assistance which was provided only in the second quarter of the year. Shelter activities continued reaching a total of 7,572 individuals in South East Turkey cities in the first half of the year, and supported communities through upgrading buildings and enhancing public spaces.