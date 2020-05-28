Turkey Basic Needs Sector Dashboard | Q1 January - March 2020, Inter-Agency Coordination

SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

In the first quarter of 2019, Basic Needs sector partners cumulatively reached 1.8 Million refugees through cash-based interventions, shelter assistance, NFI distributions and food assistance. Sector partners continued theirsupportto municipalities by strengthening their service delivery mechanisms. Basic Needs assistance reached its targeted beneficiaries without interruption with an exception of the activities that were impacted bythe COVID-19 outbreak which started in Turkey in mid-March 2020.

Through their monthly and one-time cash support, Basic Needs partners cumulatively reached 1.733.327 refugees nation-wide. The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme supported 1.72 million refugees in meeting their daily needs through an unrestricted, multi-purpose monthly cash assistance. Sector partners provided complementary one-time cash assistance to meet the needs of more than 6 thousand vulnerable households including the support provided to those affected bythe floods in Adana and Mersin.

Sector partners continued their Shelter activities by upgrading buildings and enhancing public spaces for both the refugee and the local community households reaching a total of 2.460 individuals in South East Turkey cities. Food assistance continued both in Temporary Accommodation Centres (TAC) and the urban context reaching 63.751 individuals. NFI activities included the distribution of gender-appropriate hygiene kits reaching a total of 3.477 refugees including the additional support provided in individuals at Edirne border.

Cross-sectoral efforts took place to identify and addressthe emerging needs of COVID-19 outbreak with partners reprogramming their activities and seeking funds for emerging needs, responding through emergency cash-based interventions and in-kind assistance to the households identified as requiring support.