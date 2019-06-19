Turkey Basic Needs Sector Dashboard | Q1 January - March 2019, Inter-Agency Coordination

SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

During the first quarter of 2019, Basic Needs sector partners supported refugees through cash based interventions, shelter, NFIs and food assistance. The sector has cumulatively reached 1.7 Million refugees in addition to ongoing support to municipalities, which aimed at strengthening their service delivery mechanisms.

Assisted 1.58 million refugees have benefited from unrestricted, multi-purpose cash support on monthly basis through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme which supported refugees in meeting their daily needs. Approximately 82% of the monthly cash support targeted the most vulnerable reaching women, girls and boys additional to a total of 27,261 people with disabilities. An additional 15,950 individuals benefited from other cash assistance programs.

The impact of all cash assistance programmes has been affected by the high inflation rates affecting Turkish nationals and refugees alike. Despite the reduction in such inflation rates during the first quarter of 2019, monitoring shows that a gap remains between household needs and the cash they have available, even combining household generated income and any assistance received.

In kind assistance has witnessed progress by reaching 90.082 refugees living in temporary accommodation centers. Meanwhile, NFI distribution has continued within sector partners by addressing specific needs of the most vulnerable groups and has reached a total of 2.742 refugees with core relief items covering hygiene awareness sessions and hygiene kits. Basic needs partners working in the cities of the South East have reached a total of 3131 refugees through building upgrades, public space enhancements and WASH rehabilitation programmes.

With the coordination of sector co-leads, cross-sectoral efforts are ongoing in the purpose of establishing efficient linkages between basic needs and livelihoods. Sector leads have provided coordination platforms to all relevant actors in order to share the current progress and to build on the joint efforts for promoting self-reliance refugees and to reduce aid dependency.