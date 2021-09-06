Turkey Basic Needs Sector | 2021 Mid-Year Review Inter-Agency Coordination

Highlights:

• Basic Needs sector is the least funded at 12 percent among six sectors by the end of second quarter.

• Only 5.74 percent of targeted CBI beneficiaries were reached in the first half of the year.

• Complementary CBI programs reached only 50 thousand individuals with one-off cash assistance.

• Based on partner inputs, funding gap was identified for hygiene kits distribution, shelter, and WASH.

• Partners reached 75 percent of annual target for food assistance in the first half of the year.

• Programs targeting support to municipalities for their basic needs service delivery and infrastructure were either partially funded or did not receive funding.

• Underreporting was identified to be a major challenge for monitoring the progress in several indicators.