Turkey
Turkey - 5.5 M Earthquake (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2020)
- On 27 December at 06:37 UTC, a 5.3 earthquake at a depth of 15.95 km occurred in the province of Elazig in eastern Turkey. The earthquake was also felt in several neighbouring provinces including Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Mardin, Batman and Diyarbakir.
- 46 aftershocks with magnitudes varying between 1.2 and 2.8 have been recorded.
- The country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported no casualties or damage so far and rescue teams have been deployed to the affected areas.
- In January, a 6.8 M earthquake struck Elazig, killing 41 people in that province and neighbouring Malatya.