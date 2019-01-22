Turkey 3RP Livelihoods Sector Newsletter (June-December 2018)

Recognizing the scale and regional dimensions of the Syrian refugee crisis, Regional Refugee Response Plan (3RP) combines humanitarian and development resources to support the implementation of nationally-owned response plans for Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

The 3RP supports the coordination and monitoring of the regional response as well as funding commitments. UNDP coordinates the 3RP with UNHCR, regionally as well as at country level, including Turkey. In Turkey UNDP leads the livelihoods sector and is a core partner in the basic needs, protection and food security sectors.

Supports for both labour and supply side of the labour market, that includes multi-partners but common targets, keeps up to ameliorate livelihoods and employment opportunities.