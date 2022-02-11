Turkey 3RP Country Chapter 2021-22 (updated in 2022) [EN/TR]

Overview of the 3RP Turkey

The Turkey chapter of the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (2021/22)1 was developed via a comprehensive and consultative process and launched officially on 19 February 2021 at an online event co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office. '

The 3RP continues to be co-led regionally and in Turkey by UNHCR and UNDP and is structured around the following three strategic objectives:

1) Contribute to the protection of Syrians under temporary protection and persons under international protection.

2) Promote inclusion and access to services, including health, education, social services, as well as municipal services and local solutions.

3) Promote harmonization, self-reliance and solutions.

The six sector strategies, covering Protection; Basic Needs;

Education; Health; Food Security and Agriculture as well as Livelihoods, reflect the impacts of COVID-19 and protracted displacement of Syrians in Turkey, while 3RP programmes prioritise delivery through national and local public institutions and national service providers in line with Turkey’s exemplary approach to refugee2 inclusion and harmonisation.

Beginning in September 2021, the 3RP Coordination Team and partners initiated a review of progress achieved so far to validate planning assumptions, agree on implementation priorities for 2022, and inform the appeal for increased donor support to Turkey’s refugee response.

The review included sub-national and sector consultations to take stock of 2021 achievements and challenges while identifying priorities for 2022, including geographic areas or specific groups requiring additional attention. In addition, 3RP partners looked at sector and inter-sector logframes to promote the comprehensive approach of the 3RP’s strategic objectives and strengthen linkages between the 3RP and other frameworks, including the UN’s Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.