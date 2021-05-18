Training Report: Gender and Refugee Response Training Series, April 2021

The Syria refugee crisis remains the largest humanitarian and development crisis in the world. Across the five main Syrian refugee-hosting countries included under the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), over 10 million people—some 5.5 million Syrian refugees and 4.8 million impacted host community members—will need some form of humanitarian and resilience support in 2021. This is the highest number of people in need of assistance in this decade-long crisis.

Turkey hosts the largest number of persons under temporary and international protection in the world: 3.6 million Syrians are under temporary protection in addition to approximately 320,000 international protection applicants and status holders. Currently, over 98 per cent of Syrian refugees living under temporary protection reside in urban and rural areas; less than 2 per cent reside in Temporary Accommodation Centres.

3RP remains central to regional- and host countrylevel responses to the Syria crisis. In line with 3RP work in Turkey, the UN Women Country Office in Turkey, along with the UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia (ECARO), carries out programme implementation and coordination in order to promote gender-responsive norms, policies and legislation. UN Women works to strengthen Turkey’s refugee response by implementing programmes and projects that benefit vulnerable Syrian refugee women and girls and by engaging in policy dialogue with local and national authorities in order to help them overcome service delivery, resource allocation and other challenges.

Since 2017, the UN Women Country Office in Turkey has supported the implementation of projects financed by the European Union and the Governments of Japan and Iceland for 3RP. As a result, more than 13,000 refugee and host community women and girls received gender-sensitive refugee response services, including protection and access to livelihoods, and over 4,000 women and girls participated in activities and events that fostered social cohesion. UN Women continues to amplify the voices of refugee and host community women in decision-making and advocacy platforms by providing capacity-building and mentoring programmes to women-led organizations and leadership training to grass-roots refugee women’s groups.

UN Women has also been partnering with government institutions, other UN agencies, international and national non-governmental organizations. Among other accomplishments, the collaboration with Association for Solidarity with Asylum seekers and Migrants led to the Needs Assessment of Syrian Women and Girls under Temporary Protection Status in Turkey.