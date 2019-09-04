Terms of Reference: Basic Needs Sector Working Group - Turkey, February 2019
I. General Objective
As defined by the Syria Task Force, the objective of the Basic Needs Sector Working Group (WG) is to coordinate the efforts of 3RP partners in supporting the government of Turkey to meet the most pressing needs of refugees in camps and those living in urban, peri-urban and rural areas. This reflects the broader national objectives enshrined in the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan 2018/9:
- Ensure protection of Syrians under Temporary Protection
- Support the provision of basic services (health, education, food assistance, social services) through national systems
- Provide immediate assistance to Syrian refugees and vulnerable Turkish individuals and reduce exposure to the effects of poverty and displacement
- Expand livelihood and job opportunities for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Turkish individuals