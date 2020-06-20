Türk Kızılay is in the Earthquake Region

Türk Kızılay took action without wasting any time after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Karlıova district of Bingöl province in Turkey on Sunday, according to the data released by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. President of Türk Kızılay, Dr Kerem Kınık said, "In accordance with the National Disaster Response Plan of Turkey, no one is going to have difficulties. Our citizens are not going to be the earthquake victims. All kinds of feeding and sheltering plans are ready, we're in the region."

After the earthquake in Bingöl, Karlıova district, Türk Kızılay team arrived, where the earthquake took place, they arrived on time. Kızılay is already working in the area with the assistance of 40 staff and 30 volunteers. 12 communication vehicles, 4 mobile catering vehicles and 1 field kitchen kit serve the citizens in the region. Thousands of people benefited from hot meals and soups. Citizens in the region were provided with 150 tents, 1500 blankets, 292 beds, and 6 general purposes tents.Türk Kızılay has taken action since the first minutes of the earthquake along with the public authorities such as AFAD, UMKE, 112 Emergency, Fire Brigade and Gendarmerie.

“There will be no Victimization”

President of Türk Kızılay Dr Kerem Kinik, "in accordance with the Turkey National Disaster Response Plan, no one is going to have difficulties. Our citizens are not going to be the earthquake victims. All kinds of feeding and sheltering plans are ready, we're in the region. We sent our teams in the neighbouring cities to the affected area. The aftershocks, in other words, earthquake storms, can negatively affect the poor housing structures in the region. People should not enter houses with serious damages. AFAD, Türk Kızılay and governorates are on the field to identify the damage in the region and to meet our citizen’s protection, nutrition and sheltering needs.”

Tremors of the earthquake in Bingöl, were also felt in neighbouring provinces, including Erzurum, Erzincan, Muş and Diyarbakır. In these provinces, Türk Kızılay teams are on alert. Moreover, teams from the Türk Kızılay Elazığ, Erzurum, Erzincan and Muş Regional Directorates were directed to the affected region.

Deputy Director General of Türk Kızılay, İbrahim Özer, investigated the field and distributed hot meals along with the President of Türk Kızılay Dr Kerem Kınık to the earthquake survivors in the province.