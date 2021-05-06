TİKA Distributes 2,000 Hygiene Packages in TRNC

As part of the "Erenler Sofrası" Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed 2,000 aid packages consisting of hygiene supplies and personal protective equipment to needy people in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

2,000 aid packages consisting of hygiene supplies and personal protective equipment have been delivered to needy families, disabled people and disadvantaged groups in all districts of TRNC. In cooperation with the non-governmental organizations and municipalities, aid packages have been delivered to needy people in Nicosia, Girne, Gazimağusa, Iskele, Güzelyurt and Lefke districts, consisting of 200,000 masks, 4,000 refreshing towels, 6,000 liters of sanitizer, antiseptics, cologne and liquid soap.

TİKA’S Nicosia Program Coordinator Havva Pınar Özcan Küçükçavuş reminded that 25 tonnes of food packages were delivered to 1000 families in TRNC in 2020 as part of the Ramadan activities, which became a TİKA tradition in 5 continents, and she stated that they preferred packages consisting of hygiene supplies and personal protective equipment in 2021 due to the increasing number of incidents. Küçükçavuş recorded that they especially tried to reach the disabled people, disadvantaged groups, women who live under difficult conditions, students and low-income families.

Ömer Suay, President of TRNC Solidarity for the Disabled People Association which was one of the NGOs that TİKA collaborated with, said: "The additional challenges that arose during the time of pandemic has deeply affected our country just like the rest of the world. However, when organizations from mainland Turkey, such as TİKA, stand by our people, we feel a friendly hand on our shoulders despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic." Suay expressed his gratitude towards TİKA and Turkey.