22 May 2018

Syria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) UN Cross-Border Operations from Turkey to Syria, May 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.31 MB)

The purpose of this document is to give an overview of the procedures to be followed by UN agencies participating in cross-border operations from Turkey to Syria through the UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) 2165/2191/2258/2332/2393 approved crossings of Bab al-Hawa (BAH) - Cilvegozu and Bab al-Salam (BAS) – Oncupinar, and explains the procedures that apply before, during, and after transhipment of humanitarian supplies.

The document is divided in two main parts: Part 1 explains the process to be followed for regular transhipment via the two UNSCR-mandated hubs; Part 2 outlines the steps to be followed for ad-hoc and emergency transhipment operations which take place on short notice. The role of OCHA role in the Notification Process is explained in Annex 1 and a template of the Shipment Plan that agencies submit to the Logistics Cluster is available in Annex 2.

