Syria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) UN Cross-Border Operations from Turkey to Syria, May 2018

The purpose of this document is to give an overview of the procedures to be followed by UN agencies participating in cross-border operations from Turkey to Syria through the UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) 2165/2191/2258/2332/2393 approved crossings of Bab al-Hawa (BAH) - Cilvegozu and Bab al-Salam (BAS) – Oncupinar, and explains the procedures that apply before, during, and after transhipment of humanitarian supplies.

The document is divided in two main parts: Part 1 explains the process to be followed for regular transhipment via the two UNSCR-mandated hubs; Part 2 outlines the steps to be followed for ad-hoc and emergency transhipment operations which take place on short notice. The role of OCHA role in the Notification Process is explained in Annex 1 and a template of the Shipment Plan that agencies submit to the Logistics Cluster is available in Annex 2.