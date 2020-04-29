Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey) - Terms of Reference (March 2020)

BACKGROUND

In 2005, under the global leadership of the Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC), the Inter-Agency Standing committee (IASC) adopted the ‘Cluster Approach’ to address the gaps and increase the effectiveness of humanitarian response in situations of internal displacement, complex emergencies and natural disaster.

The aim of the Cluster Approach at the global level is to strengthen system-wide preparedness and coordination by ensuring predictable leadership and accountability in all main sectors or areas of humanitarian response. Globally, UNHCR is the designated lead agency for the Protection Cluster.

In January 2014, a Protection Task Force (PTF) for the humanitarian response in Syria was established by members of the Southern Turkey Child Protection Working Group (CPWG) in order to strengthen and coordinate the broader protection response for persons affected by the conflict in Syria. The CPWG existed since March 2013 as part of the NGO coordination structure based in Southern Turkey for the humanitarian response for Syria. The structure and the leadership of the CPWG and the PTF evolved over time, and the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Protection Working Group (PWG) and its two sub-working groups - the Child Protection Sub-Working Group (CP SWG) and the Gender-Based Violence Sub-Working Group (GBV SWG) - were formalized in August 2014.

In January 2015 at the request of the ERC, the Turkey cross-border coordination structures were formalized by Cluster activation. The PTF became the Protection Cluster, with Child Protection and GBV SWGs formalized into Sub-Clusters. In mid-2015, the Mine Action Sub-Cluster was also activated. The three Sub-Clusters, as well as other working groups, report to, and are encompassed under the umbrella of the Protection Cluster, per the IASC model. The inter-agency humanitarian response coordination structure in southeast Turkey for Syria cross-border operations draws upon the respective expertise of UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs in all clusters.

The Protection Cluster is co-led by UNHCR and an INGO/NGO. The International Rescue Committee is the current co-lead. The Sub-Cluster for Child Protection is led by UNICEF and an NGO Co-lead (currently World Vision), the Sub-Cluster for GBV is led by UNFPA and an NGO Co-lead (currently Global Communities) and the Mine Action Sub-Cluster is led by UNMAS. The Cluster’s structure can be found in Annex A, and Terms of Reference for the Sub-Clusters can be found on pages of this document.