Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey) – Emergency Response Model (September 2019)

1. INTRODUCTION

Throughout the Syrian conflict, certain areas of the country have experienced “emergencies within the emergency,” including large scale displacement, besiegement, etc. In 2016, the Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey), together with its GBV, CP and MA Sub-Clusters, felt the need to have a standardized emergency response model to respond quickly to these events, and to organize resources on the ground in a more coordinated, effective and efficient way. The coordinators and members therefore participated in the development of the Emergency Response Model explained below, which has evolved over time and been refined based on lessons learnt. This model is activated at the discretion of the PC and SC coordinators, based on identified needs and gaps in Protection, GBV, CP and MA service provision.

2. EMERGENCY RESPONSE PACKAGE

The Cluster’s emergency response model is an integrated and phased approach that relies on expanding the capacity of static service points (community centers, child-friendly spaces, and women and girls safe spaces) and mobile outreach teams. In the first three weeks to two months, Protection Cluster members prioritize the following response activities:

• Mobile outreach teams: within 48 hours, integrated mobile teams will visit communities or sites that have received IDPs1 . The provided services include the provision of psychological first aid (PFA), information sharing/awareness raising on key protection considerations and available services, referrals and accompaniment of persons of concern to services, and identification of unaccompanied and separated children and those without appropriate care.

• Static service points: existing protection facilities, including women and girls’ safe spaces, childfriendly spaces, community centers, and safe spaces within health centers, where individuals can receive specialized Psychosocial Support Services (PSS), information and advice, case management (for children who have experienced violations or are at risk as well as GBV survivors), and referrals to other services as needed. Individual protection assistance may also include cash or in-kind assistance to mitigate protection risks and support access to services for persons with specific needs, including persons with disabilities, older persons, returnees, and survivors of torture and GBV. Individuals or families identified through mobile outreach teams or by other actors will be referred to these locations; should teams identify cases that cannot be received by the static service point in the immediate vicinity, referral focal points and pathways are already in place.

• Dignity kit distributions: providing dignity kits2 to women and girls of reproductive age.

• Risk Education: providing explosive hazards risk education with a specific focus on IDPs, including children and their caregivers, with the deployment of mobile risk education teams and the distribution of risk education materials, including through the overall humanitarian response.

• Rapid protection monitoring: identify protection risks, as well as other urgent needs to inform the overall response and any related advocacy.

Once IDPs settle into communities, the Cluster and Sub-Clusters reassess gaps at a sub-district level, using a methodology that captures existing Cluster and Sub-Cluster presence and reach, as well the increase in population upon the latest displacement. In the second and third month, if resources are available, the Cluster works with members to open or further expand static service points in identified locations. These will also support host communities affected by conflict, based on need and population changes.