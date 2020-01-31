Syria crisis: Whole of Syria response, Turkey update: Situation report #5, September – October 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria, WHO and partners provide life-saving health services to Syrian refugees in Turkey and to populations in northern Syria from Turkey under the Whole of Syria approach.

Refugee Health Programme

WHO continues to increase capacity of health workforce in Refugee Health Training Centres, and by the end of October a total of 260 community health workers and 222 psychologists, social workers and other support staff are providing nursing care at patients homes, as well as psychosocial support and other health related consultations at the centres.

In October 2019, home care provision was launched in Gaziantep and Sanliurfa.

From the start of the project and by end of July 2019, seven refugee training health centres provided 487,000 medical consultations to Syrians.