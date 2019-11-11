Syria crisis: Whole of Syria response, Turkey update: Situation report #4, July - August 2019

In response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria, WHO and partners provide life-saving health services to Syrian refugees in Turkey and to populations in northern Syria from Turkey under the Whole of Syria approach.

Refugee Health Programme

• Monitoring visits were conducted to the RHTCs in Gaziantep and Ankara to assess the challenges in the use of the health information management system for examinations and monthly reporting of the health data.

• To bridge a gap in health care delivery for older and disabled people, 3493 Syrian patients in Izmir and Hatay received weekly home care aimed at ensuring their well-being and integration.

• In August, WHO met with provincial authorities to review the implementation of community health services, discussing achievements, challenges and recommended actions.

Cross-border operations

• WHO organized a celebration for World Humanitarian Day in Gaziantep: 45 people came to pay tribute to aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service and to rally support for people affected by the crisis around the world.

• In August 2019, WHO provided partners with supplies for 30 000 complete haemodialysis sessions to treat 500 patients for 6 months.

• For the first time in north-western Syria, WHO and partners completed a comprehensive leishmaniasis prevention, control and treatment project benefitting over 1 million people.

Situation overview

Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrians, the highest number of refugees in the world. Since the beginning of the crisis, the Government of Turkey has offered to protect and assist all Syrians in need under a temporary protection regime. Registered Syrians are eligible to receive the same health services and quality standards as Turkish nationals. In order to strengthen primary health care for this population, a network of 178 active refugee health centres has been established. In these centres Syrian health professionals trained by WHO provide linguistically and culturally sensitive health care services to their fellow nationals. Since 2016, these centres have provided over 6.7 million health consultations to Syrians. In other more specialized health care services, Turkish health professionals provide care with the support of interpreters.