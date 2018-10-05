Support to Public Institutions in the Turkey Refugee and Resilience Response Plan (3RP): 2017 - 2018

We are pleased to introduce this publication, that presents the complementary efforts of partners of the 3RP in Turkey in supporting public institutions and municipalities in the refugee response to the Syria crisis, recognizing its scale and regional dimensions. The response plans and efforts have been possible thanks to a close collaboration with our numerous partners and the generous contributions and support received from donors.

Turkey has been the largest refugee hosting country globally since 2014. The Turkey Chapter of the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan has consistently stood out for its strong national ownership and leadership, with UN and NGO partners supporting the Government of Turkey. This includes strengthening the required capacities at all levels to be able to cope with the impact of large scale displacement. Investing in existing national and local systems as well as strengthening capacities of key institutions are important components of the refugee and resilience response strategy to ensure they can adequately serve both host and refugee communities.

3RP partners are increasing their support to the Government of Turkey to continue to accommodate the largest refugee population in the world and implement the established national legal and administrative framework on international and temporary protection.

In 2017 and 2018, USD 430 million of international funding has been invested directly to help strengthen the capacity and resilience of public systems at local and national levels. The level of this support and gradual, yearly increase is evidence of the qualitative shift in the 3RP towards a stronger focus on support provided to national capacities and institutional resilience, with humanitarian needs being responded to increasingly through national systems.

We take this opportunity to highlight that the 3RP is ensuring that humanitarian programmes such as cash transfers are channelled through public institutions and reinforce public systems rather than establishing parallel structures – this constitutes an important feature of the Turkey response.

The work of UN and NGO partners in supporting the refugee response in Turkey is also bringing concrete benefits to the host country and host communities through, for instance, the construction of schools, municipal infrastructure for waste and waste water management, as well as the provision of additional interpretation and outreach staff . This integrated approach is implemented across the overall response. Support to every partner line Ministry and Government agency has increased in this regard in 2018.

The Government response and the support provided by the 3RP partners constitutes an example of operationalizing the humanitarian-development nexus and implementation of the global commitments made by Member States in the Grand Bargain, the New York Declaration on Refugees and Migrants, and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the commitment to leave no one behind.