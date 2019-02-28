Support to Public Institutions in the Turkey 3RP 2018-2019: Strengthening public systems to ensure access to quality services

INTRODUCTION AND KEY FINDINGS

This report is the second edition of the public institutions tracking, focusing on progress by 3RP partners in 2018 and 2019 documenting the evolution of the response to inform global processes as well as pursue synergies with other frameworks such as the new National Development Plan 2019-2023.

The analytical framework used by this report looks at the 3RP support provided across sectors and agencies to public institutions (Ministries, Public Agencies, Local Authorities such as municipalities). It refers to 3RP programmes where public institutions are the primary beneficiary and retain the support provided, whether in the form of additional resources (equipment, staff, new infrastructures) or in the form of system strengthening (training, setting up of new procedures, policy development).

KEY FIGURES

• 3RP partners are providing increasing levels of support to over 15 different ministries and public institutions.

• This support is delivered both at national and local levels—over 110 interventions have also been implemented by 3RP partners with municipalities in the last two years.

• Since 2017, support to Public Institutions has reached over USD500 million.

• 3RP partners are planning to provide USD190 million of support to public institutions in 2019, a significant increase of nearly 25 per cent from 2018 when USD151 million was made available.

• Support to public institutions includes both significant investments in public infrastructures, facilities, and staffing capacities (USD136 million in 2019, a 26 per cent rise on 2018) and also in strengthening public systems through capacity and policy development (USD54.3 in 2019, a 15 per cent rise on 2018) which are critical to deliver assistance to refugees and host communities and also to ensure sustainability of efforts.

• The Ministry of National Education (USD 237 million), the Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General for Migration Management (USD 68 million) and the Ministry of Family, Labour, Family and Social Services (USD 51 million) are the ministries who received the most support since 2017.

• Municipalities and Livelihoods institutions (Chambers of commerce, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Industry and Technology) are benefitting from a rapid increase of support, which is expected to have at least doubled by the end of 2019.

• Overall, when adding other 3RP support channelled through institutions such as cash transfers, 90 per cent of the funding already secured by 3RP in 2019 is directed to support public systems, after 76 per cent in 2018. USD1.7 billion has been channelled by the 3RP through public systems since 2017.

• USD4.4 billion of support has been made available since 2017 to Turkish institutions and the private sector when adding bilateral support to ministries as well as loans and grants from international financial institutions and other development partners to the support provided by 3RP partners. While the 3RP only accounts for 40 per cent of this total, 3RP Partners have been providing the overwhelming majority (85 per cent) of support related to strengthening public systems. This support is expected to increase with the allocation of the second tranche of the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey (which is not included in the figures cited in this report).