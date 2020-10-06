Support to Public Institutions by the 3RP in Turkey - 2019-2020 Key Findings

This factsheet presents the third edition of the public institutions support tracking, focusing on progress by 3RP partners in 2019 and 2020. The tracking of support to public institutions aims at evaluating the evolution of the response in Turkey towards more support to national systems and to inform global processes as well as pursue synergies with other frameworks such as the new National Development Plan 2019-2023.

The analytical framework looks at the 3RP support provided across sectors and agencies to public institutions (Ministries, Public Agencies, Local Authorities such as municipalities). It refers to 3RP programmes where public institutions are the primary beneficiary and retain the support provided, whether in the form of additional resources (equipment, staff, new infrastructures) or in the form of system strengthening (training, technical support to set up procedures or develop policies). data on support delivered through public institutions, notably cash transfers, is also collected to document the use of public systems to reach refugees and host communities.

The data used in this report has been collected directly from 3RP partners who provided financial data and programmatic details on their respective support to institutions in 2019 and plans with secured funding for 2020.