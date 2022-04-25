Strengthening Mental Health Project Beneficiary Satisfaction Survey [EN/TR]

INTRODUCTION

A project was launched under the name of “Strengthening Mental Health Project” by the Turkish Red Crescent Community-Based Migration Programs Coordinatorship Health and Psychosocial Support Program in cooperation with the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the German Red Cross. The project aims to strengthen the psychosocial well-being of disadvantaged local and migrant communities and to treat mental disorders with protective, preventive, and curative services. Within this scope, mental health and psychosocial support services are rendered in 12 community centers in 11 provinces, namely Ankara, Konya, Mersin, Adana, Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Bursa, Izmir, Istanbul Anatolian and European Side.

The scope of this report covers the evaluations concerning the satisfaction survey conducted for the beneficiaries who have utilized – the services in the community centers within the scope of the Strengthening Mental Health Project.

The satisfaction survey aims to take the necessary actions to enhance the service quality by analyzing the expectations, satisfaction, and dissatisfaction of the target group who have utilized the services of the Strengthening Mental Health Project.

This study aims to evaluate the level of satisfaction with the services rendered in 12 community centers and how the program is offered (whether communities feel their voices are being heard or not, whether they know how to share feedback with the Turkish Red Crescent or not and whether they are satisfied with the services they receive or not, etc.) within the scope of the Strengthening Mental Health Project aiming to make sustainable contributions to the development of social resilience by strengthening the physical, psychological, social and economic wellbeing of vulnerable communities and individuals.

The population of this study consists of 22885 persons who were the beneficiaries of the Strengthening Mental Health Project. A simple random sampling was used in this study. Assuming 50% response distribution, 95% confidence interval (CI), 1.96 z-value, and 5% margin of error, the sample size calculated with Raosoft was found to be 3697. 5% (N = 184) was added against the possible errors in filling out the questionnaires and the final sample size was 3881.

While choosing the participants in the sample, the number of local people and immigrants, who got service from 12 community centers where the project was conducted, were taken into account. The sampling was calculated according to the number of local and immigrant communities getting service from each community center and distributed to 12 community centers. To render the survey valid, it was determined as a prerequisite for the participants to answer the question containing the information of the community center that sent the questionnaire. The questionnaires that did not contain community center information were rendered invalid.

After the survey participants were identified, quantitative data were collected via individual telephone interviews using the KoBo Toolbox, a free open-source mobile data collection tool. In the classification of the participants, dual dimensions were made as local community and immigrants. The data were first collected by the project staff and volunteers in the project provinces. In the survey study, the number of primary level questions was 20 while the secondary level questions were 9. The secondary level questions were prepared as open-ended questions in the online data collection tool to make the responses given by the participants to the primary level questions more quantifiable and understandable.

A meeting was held on 03.02.2022 with the team that will implement the survey at the Community Centers; information was given about the purpose, method, and data collection tools.

One of the limitations of this satisfaction survey was that the survey participants were reached by phone and the interviews made over the phone would not be as efficient as the face-to-face implementation of the survey. Another limitation was managing participants’ expectations about the services rendered. It was the failure to reach the participants in the designated period and as a consequence, the study could not be completed on the designated date.

Following the completion of the satisfaction survey to be applied to the participants, focus group discussions were held with the participants determined in the community centers within the scope of the project.

The focus group discussions were held in 4 sessions via online applications. Translator support was provided for the immigrant beneficiaries during the sessions. The qualitative data, which could not be acquired with questionnaires, were obtained with focus group interviews.

In this study, the feedback of the participants in the focus group interviews was also included as well as the general evaluation. Furthermore, general conclusions and recommendations concerning the services of the Strengthening Mental Health Project of Red Crescent Community Centers were compiled.